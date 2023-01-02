The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department invites residents planning a wedding, quinceañera, sweet 16 party or other type of formal event to attend the 2023 Santa Maria Wedding/Quince Expo on Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Veterans’ Memorial Center, 313 East Tunnell Street.
The community is encouraged to meet local businesses that offer services to help create a memorable event.
The 2023 Santa Maria Wedding/Quince Expo will host vendors from varying specialties, including florists, photographers, DJs, venue managers, event planners and caterers. Entry to the event is free and includes a welcome bag for the first 50 brides in attendance each day.