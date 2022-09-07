Santa Maria residents may have noticed an unusual taste or odor in the water supply, although city officials are vouching for its safety. 

Officials received notification from the Central Coast Water Authority that high temperatures have created ideal conditions for blue-green algae blooms in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, affecting State Water Project customers, including those in Santa Maria. 

The musty or earthy taste and odor are due to compounds produced primarily from blue-green algae and organic matter in surface waters, according to a Utilities Department spokesman. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you