Santa Maria residents may have noticed an unusual taste or odor in the water supply, although city officials are vouching for its safety.
Officials received notification from the Central Coast Water Authority that high temperatures have created ideal conditions for blue-green algae blooms in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, affecting State Water Project customers, including those in Santa Maria.
The musty or earthy taste and odor are due to compounds produced primarily from blue-green algae and organic matter in surface waters, according to a Utilities Department spokesman.
Customers may have various levels of sensitivity to the taste and odor, he added.
The Central Coast Water Authority will increase its water monitoring and testing and also initiate additional treatment to counteract the heat-induced algae compounds.
In addition, Santa Maria officials will continue to monitor the nature of the water but only as an aesthetic concern and not as a health concern, the spokesman said.
He suggested chilling water or adding citrus prior to drinking to help reduce the musty odor and taste.
Further questions can be directed to the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.