Santa Maria vocalist Bodil "Bo" Prescott was in a serious, no-nonsense mode as she and her Tu Chez Jazz Band mates methodically unpacked their gear and set up for a two-hour performance Wednesday at the Monarch Dunes Clubhouse in Nipomo.

Each member of the quartet lugged in speakers, long cords, necessary paraphernalia and musical instruments: keyboard, drums and bass. When everything was in place and all systems were go, a few minutes before the scheduled show time, Prescott pulled out her carefully wrapped microphone from a tote bag, connected it and began testing sound levels with a song from the band’s repertoire.

Her body language said it all. Immediately, she sported a relaxed demeanor and broad smile. With an air of animation, her face brightened and her toe tapped. She was doing what she has loved since childhood: singing.

