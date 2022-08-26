Santa Maria vocalist Bodil "Bo" Prescott was in a serious, no-nonsense mode as she and her Tu Chez Jazz Band mates methodically unpacked their gear and set up for a two-hour performance Wednesday at the Monarch Dunes Clubhouse in Nipomo.
Each member of the quartet lugged in speakers, long cords, necessary paraphernalia and musical instruments: keyboard, drums and bass. When everything was in place and all systems were go, a few minutes before the scheduled show time, Prescott pulled out her carefully wrapped microphone from a tote bag, connected it and began testing sound levels with a song from the band’s repertoire.
Her body language said it all. Immediately, she sported a relaxed demeanor and broad smile. With an air of animation, her face brightened and her toe tapped. She was doing what she has loved since childhood: singing.
Prescott and her band are regulars at Costa de Oro's wine-tasting room and The Homestead restaurant in Orcutt. Trilogy's Monarch Dunes Club invites Prescott and the Tu Chez Jazz Band to entertain their guests about every four to six weeks. The band also performs at private parties and weddings.
“We play jazz standards with a touch of blues and Latin,” Prescott explained.
Prescott has been singing with bands for what may seem like forever to her, since she was a teenager growing up in Denmark where she was born. Singing is what comes naturally to her. Her husband, Dennis Prescott, commented, “It’s who she is.”
Adventure is also who Prescott is. When she was 18, she left Denmark to travel across Europe, mostly by herself. She became an expert on cheap airline and rail tickets and hotel accommodations. A singing job opportunity in Greenland drew her to that island, part of the Kingdom of Denmark, where she supplemented singing income with administrative work.
Fate brought Prescott to the Central Coast where for more than 15 years she has been a staple — solo or not — in the local music scene. Years ago, she performed at the Radisson Hotel in Santa Maria when the late Jane Russell was on stage there. Prescott and pianist, the late Jimmy Enos, entertained at a multitude of nonprofit fundraisers. For a while, as part of a duo, she was accompanied by guitarist Toty Viola and then by guitarist Mike Thibault. Locals may remember her many appearances with Enos at Trattoria Uliveto Restaurant in Old Orcutt. She has been known to make an occasional guest appearance with the Riptide Big Band when they play at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center.
Now, she performs with her band Tu Chez that features Terry Handy on bass, Geoff Moran on drums and Becky McClaflin on the keyboard. Handy and McClaflin hail from Nipomo while Moran is from Santa Maria.
Music is not, however, Prescott's only passion. It is easy to tell where Prescott's heart lies by the nonprofits she has been involved with. She has been loving animals for as long as she has been singing. For several years, she was on the board of and then president of the local Humane Society and was heavily involved with the construction of their impressive new facility on West Stowell Road. She also served on the board of the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society.
Retired nurse Cristina Martins Sinco has also tapped Prescott to be a model in her Teal Journey fashion show and lunch fundraisers for Mission Hope Cancer Center’s ovarian cancer treatment program.