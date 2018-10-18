Community members, supporters and advocates gathered in Santa Maria on Thursday evening to spread awareness of issues related to domestic violence, as well as to recognize and honor victims and survivors of the crime.
The Domestic Violence Vigil, which was hosted by Domestic Violence Solutions and other community partners, was held at Santa Maria High School’s Ethel Pope Auditorium. It included a candlelit memorial walk, as well as comments from advocates and others affected by domestic violence.
The event was the second in a series of three vigils being hosted in Santa Barbara County by Domestic Violence Solutions this month, which is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
One in three women and one in four men will be victims of intimate partner violence in their lifetimes, according to the organization.
“Domestic violence knows no boundaries,” said Jan Campbell, executive director of Domestic Violence Solutions. “It can happen to anyone, anywhere. You may not be aware that your neighbor or a coworker you see every day is in an abusive relationship.”
Thursday’s vigil followed a similar event that was held Oct. 11 in Lompoc. The series will wrap up with the final vigil at 4 p.m. Oct. 25 at Santa Barbara’s Paso Nuevo Mall.
For more information on Domestic Violence Solutions, visit www.dvsolutions.org.