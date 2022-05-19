After being shut down in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Maria Valley Wine Trolley is returning to service Friday and will visit a handful of the area’s most popular wineries Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 16.
The trolley will start its journeys at Costa de Oro Winery, located at 1331 S. Nicholson Ave., then make stops at Amplify Wines, Old Orcutt at Broadway & Clark and Cottonwood Canyon Winery, said a Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce spokesman.
Passengers can step on and off the trolley at the various stops as they choose, and the entire route takes about 60 minutes for the trolley to complete, the spokesman said.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the trolley.
Jennifer Harrison, tourism director for the Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, said the trolley is an example of how much farther visitors’ dollars can go in Santa Maria Valley.
“In other California destinations, a wine trolley can cost upwards of $100,” Harrison said. “Here, for less than $20, visitors can hop aboard and safely travel throughout Santa Maria Valley.”
Tickets can be purchased at Costa de Oro Winery, 1331 S. Nicholson Ave.; Cottonwood Canyon Winery, 3940 Dominion Road; and Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, 614 S. Broadway, all in Santa Maria.
Tickets are also available at Vino et Amicis Wine Bar, 165 Broadway St., and El Viñero, 130-A N. Broadway St., both in Old Orcutt.