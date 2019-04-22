{{featured_button_text}}

All-day events and attractions

Midway of Fun Main Carnival

Ponyland Amusements Petting Zoo

Extreme Sports Zone

Strawberry Pavilion

Beastie Creatures

The Street Drum Corps

Something Ridiculous

🍓🍓🍓 32nd annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival brings the fun starting Friday

Friday

Seniors 62 and older enter free all day

Noon to 4 p.m. — Strawberry Tasting, presented by California Women for Agriculture, Strawberry Pavilion

12:30 p.m. — Chef Landry’s Cajun Comedy Cooking Show, Strawberry Pavilion

12:45 p.m. — Dan McNay, the Banjo Man, Center Stage

1 p.m. — Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Kids' Activities, Strawberry Pavilion

1:45 p.m — kayfromfaraway, Hip-Hop, Center Stage

2 p.m. — Wildlife Experience Show, Strawberry Pavilion

2:30 p.m. — Chef Landry’s Cajun Comedy Cooking Show, Strawberry Pavilion

2:45 p.m. — Sade Champagne performed R&B, Center Stage

3 p.m. — Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Kids' Activities, Strawberry Pavilion

3:45 p.m — kayfromfaraway, Hip-Hop, Center Stage

4 p.m. — Wildlife Experience Show, Strawberry Pavilion

4:30 p.m. — Strawberry Eating Contest, Strawberry Pavilion

4:45 p.m. —Sade Champagne performed R&B, Center Stage

5 p.m. — Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Kids' Activities, Strawberry Pavilion

6 p.m. — Wildlife Experience Show, Strawberry Pavilion

6:30 p.m. — Chef Landry’s Cajun Comedy Cooking Show, Honda and Toyota Strawberry Pavilion

6:30 p.m. — Calo Band, R&B and Latin Rock, Center Stage

8 p.m. — Calo Band, R&B and Latin Rock, Center Stage

Saturday

Pepsi $1 Kids Day 

Noon to 4 p.m. — Strawberry Tasting, presented by California Women for Agriculture, Strawberry Pavilion

12:15 p.m. Kenpo Karate Demo, Center Stage

12:30 p.m. — Chef Landry’s Cajun Comedy Cooking Show, Strawberry Pavilion

1 p.m. — Francesca Jule Tribute to Manilow and Cassidy, Center Stage

1 p.m. — Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Kids' Activities, Strawberry Pavilion

2 p.m. — Motorcycles, Monsters & Mayhem Quad Wars, Budweiser Minetti Arena (separate ticket required)

2 p.m. — Wildlife Experience Show, Strawberry Pavilion

2:15 p.m. — Joker's Hand, Pop/Rock, Center Stage

2:30 p.m. — Chef Landry’s Cajun Comedy Cooking Show, Strawberry Pavilion

3 p.m. — Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Kids' Activities, Strawberry Pavilion

4 p.m. — Wildlife Experience Show, Strawberry Pavilion

4:15 p.m. — Anthony Ray plays Country, Center Stage

4:30 p.m. — Strawberry Eating Contest, Strawberry Pavilion

5 p.m. — Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Kids' Activities, Strawberry Pavilion

6 p.m. — Wildlife Experience Show, Strawberry Pavilion

6:30 p.m. — Chef Landry’s Cajun Comedy Cooking Show, Strawberry Pavilion

6:30 p.m. — Calo Band, R&B and Latin Rock, Center Stage

8 p.m. — Calo Band, R&B and Latin Rock, Center Stage

Sunday

The Towbes Group and Vallarta Supermarkets

Fiesta Day

Noon to 4 p.m. — Strawberry Tasting, presented by California Women for Agriculture, Strawberry Pavilion

12:30 p.m. — Chef Landry’s Cajun Comedy Cooking Show, Strawberry Pavilion

12:45 p.m. — Cleo Millenia, bilingual singer, Center Stage

1 p.m. — Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Kids' Activities, Strawberry Pavilion

1:45 p.m — Danny Torres Mariachi Singer, Center Stage

2 p.m. — La Buena Fiesta Day Entertainment, Budweiser Minetti Arena (separate ticket required)

2 p.m. — Wildlife Experience Show, Strawberry Pavilion

2:30 p.m. — Chef Landry’s Cajun Comedy Cooking Show, Strawberry Pavilion

2:45 p.m. — Cleo Millenia, bilingual singer, Center Stage

3 p.m. — Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Kids' Activities, Strawberry Pavilion

4 p.m. — Wildlife Experience Show, Strawberry Pavilion

4:00 p.m — Danny Torres Mariachi Singer, Center Stage

4:30 p.m. — Strawberry Dessert Eating Contest, Strawberry Pavilion

4:45 p.m. — Cloud Runners, Pop/Rock, Center Stage

5 p.m. — Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Kids' Activities, Strawberry Pavilion

6 p.m. — Wildlife Experience Show, Strawberry Pavilion

6:30 p.m. — Chef Landry’s Cajun Comedy Cooking Show, Strawberry Pavilion

6:30 p.m. — Calo Band, R&B and Latin Rock, Center Stage

8 p.m. — Calo Band, R&B and Latin Rock, Center Stage

