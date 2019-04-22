All-day events and attractions
Midway of Fun Main Carnival
Ponyland Amusements Petting Zoo
Extreme Sports Zone
Strawberry Pavilion
Beastie Creatures
The Street Drum Corps
Something Ridiculous
Friday
Seniors 62 and older enter free all day
Noon to 4 p.m. — Strawberry Tasting, presented by California Women for Agriculture, Strawberry Pavilion
12:30 p.m. — Chef Landry’s Cajun Comedy Cooking Show, Strawberry Pavilion
12:45 p.m. — Dan McNay, the Banjo Man, Center Stage
1 p.m. — Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Kids' Activities, Strawberry Pavilion
1:45 p.m — kayfromfaraway, Hip-Hop, Center Stage
2 p.m. — Wildlife Experience Show, Strawberry Pavilion
2:30 p.m. — Chef Landry’s Cajun Comedy Cooking Show, Strawberry Pavilion
2:45 p.m. — Sade Champagne performed R&B, Center Stage
3 p.m. — Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Kids' Activities, Strawberry Pavilion
3:45 p.m — kayfromfaraway, Hip-Hop, Center Stage
4 p.m. — Wildlife Experience Show, Strawberry Pavilion
4:30 p.m. — Strawberry Eating Contest, Strawberry Pavilion
4:45 p.m. —Sade Champagne performed R&B, Center Stage
5 p.m. — Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Kids' Activities, Strawberry Pavilion
6 p.m. — Wildlife Experience Show, Strawberry Pavilion
6:30 p.m. — Chef Landry’s Cajun Comedy Cooking Show, Honda and Toyota Strawberry Pavilion
6:30 p.m. — Calo Band, R&B and Latin Rock, Center Stage
8 p.m. — Calo Band, R&B and Latin Rock, Center Stage
Saturday
Pepsi $1 Kids Day
Noon to 4 p.m. — Strawberry Tasting, presented by California Women for Agriculture, Strawberry Pavilion
12:15 p.m. Kenpo Karate Demo, Center Stage
12:30 p.m. — Chef Landry’s Cajun Comedy Cooking Show, Strawberry Pavilion
1 p.m. — Francesca Jule Tribute to Manilow and Cassidy, Center Stage
1 p.m. — Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Kids' Activities, Strawberry Pavilion
2 p.m. — Motorcycles, Monsters & Mayhem Quad Wars, Budweiser Minetti Arena (separate ticket required)
2 p.m. — Wildlife Experience Show, Strawberry Pavilion
2:15 p.m. — Joker's Hand, Pop/Rock, Center Stage
2:30 p.m. — Chef Landry’s Cajun Comedy Cooking Show, Strawberry Pavilion
3 p.m. — Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Kids' Activities, Strawberry Pavilion
4 p.m. — Wildlife Experience Show, Strawberry Pavilion
4:15 p.m. — Anthony Ray plays Country, Center Stage
4:30 p.m. — Strawberry Eating Contest, Strawberry Pavilion
5 p.m. — Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Kids' Activities, Strawberry Pavilion
6 p.m. — Wildlife Experience Show, Strawberry Pavilion
6:30 p.m. — Chef Landry’s Cajun Comedy Cooking Show, Strawberry Pavilion
6:30 p.m. — Calo Band, R&B and Latin Rock, Center Stage
8 p.m. — Calo Band, R&B and Latin Rock, Center Stage
Sunday
The Towbes Group and Vallarta Supermarkets
Fiesta Day
Noon to 4 p.m. — Strawberry Tasting, presented by California Women for Agriculture, Strawberry Pavilion
12:30 p.m. — Chef Landry’s Cajun Comedy Cooking Show, Strawberry Pavilion
12:45 p.m. — Cleo Millenia, bilingual singer, Center Stage
1 p.m. — Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Kids' Activities, Strawberry Pavilion
1:45 p.m — Danny Torres Mariachi Singer, Center Stage
2 p.m. — La Buena Fiesta Day Entertainment, Budweiser Minetti Arena (separate ticket required)
2 p.m. — Wildlife Experience Show, Strawberry Pavilion
2:30 p.m. — Chef Landry’s Cajun Comedy Cooking Show, Strawberry Pavilion
2:45 p.m. — Cleo Millenia, bilingual singer, Center Stage
3 p.m. — Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Kids' Activities, Strawberry Pavilion
4 p.m. — Wildlife Experience Show, Strawberry Pavilion
4:00 p.m — Danny Torres Mariachi Singer, Center Stage
4:30 p.m. — Strawberry Dessert Eating Contest, Strawberry Pavilion
4:45 p.m. — Cloud Runners, Pop/Rock, Center Stage
5 p.m. — Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Kids' Activities, Strawberry Pavilion
6 p.m. — Wildlife Experience Show, Strawberry Pavilion
6:30 p.m. — Chef Landry’s Cajun Comedy Cooking Show, Strawberry Pavilion
6:30 p.m. — Calo Band, R&B and Latin Rock, Center Stage
8 p.m. — Calo Band, R&B and Latin Rock, Center Stage