Luella Shell, who at 104 years old was the oldest guest at the Celebration of Life Luncheon, talks with her granddaughter Heather Campbell, left, and great-granddaughter Jillian, 6, on Wednesday at the Veterans Memorial Community Center. The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department held the 15th annual event to honor any member of the community who is at least 90 years old.
World War II veteran John Ferenz, 101, salutes the audience as emcee Roy Allen watches on Wednesday during the Celebration of Life Luncheon at the Veterans Memorial Community Center. The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department held the 15th annual event to honor any member of the community who is at least 90 years old.
Guests gather on Wednesday during the Celebration of Life Luncheon at the Veterans Memorial Community Center. The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department held the 15th annual event to honor any member of the community who is at least 90 years old.
France Taylor, 90, poses for a picture with her son Lloyd Taylor, daughter-in-law Wanda Taylor, and great-grandchildren Erika and Kenny Smith on Wednesday during the Celebration of Life Luncheon at the Veterans Memorial Community Center. Taking the picture is Greg Villegas, left. The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department held the 15th annual event to honor any member of the community who is at least 90 years old.
Luella Shell, who at 104 years old was the oldest guest at the Celebration of Life Luncheon, talks with her granddaughter Heather Campbell, left, and great-granddaughter Jillian, 6, on Wednesday at the Veterans Memorial Community Center. The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department held the 15th annual event to honor any member of the community who is at least 90 years old.
Len Wood, Staff
World War II veteran John Ferenz, 101, salutes the audience as emcee Roy Allen watches on Wednesday during the Celebration of Life Luncheon at the Veterans Memorial Community Center. The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department held the 15th annual event to honor any member of the community who is at least 90 years old.
Len Wood, Staff
Guests gather on Wednesday during the Celebration of Life Luncheon at the Veterans Memorial Community Center. The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department held the 15th annual event to honor any member of the community who is at least 90 years old.
Len Wood, Staff
France Taylor, 90, poses for a picture with her son Lloyd Taylor, daughter-in-law Wanda Taylor, and great-grandchildren Erika and Kenny Smith on Wednesday during the Celebration of Life Luncheon at the Veterans Memorial Community Center. Taking the picture is Greg Villegas, left. The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department held the 15th annual event to honor any member of the community who is at least 90 years old.
Local officials, including Mayor Alice Patino, Councilman Mike Cordero and Fire Chief Leonard Champion were on hand to greet and celebrate guests like 104-year-old Luella Shell, who was the oldest person present.
Orcutt resident John Ferenz, 101, was one of seven centenarians honored at the event. Like others at the luncheon, Ferenz had lots of stories to tell from his long life.
Born and raised in the Upper East Side of New York City, Ferenz served in World War II, flying a Consolidated B-24 Liberator bomber over England, Germany, France and Holland.
“We flew 35 missions,” he said. “I was one of the lucky ones to come back.”
The centenarian, who moved to the Santa Maria Valley around 30 years ago, remains lucid and continues one of his favorite activities, playing the piano.
“I’m very lucky,” he said. “I’m blessed from somewhere.”
The event — which is presented by the Recreation and Parks Department in partnership with several community groups — included live entertainment from Karen Sweeney, who sang covers of Patsy Cline songs.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Roy Allen, who works as a driver for SMOOTH, has served as the emcee for the event for the past eight years.
“I can’t wait to do this every year,” he said. “This is one of the highlights of my year, celebrating these folks.”
Allen said the events have generally featured live entertainment that would be nostalgic for those in their 90s.
“There’s always some cool music,” he said. “One year they had a Dixieland jazz band, another year it was barbershop. It’s nice entertainment for the older folks — something that they grew up with, that they understand.”
Allen said one of his favorite parts of the event is speaking with the honorees.
“A couple of years ago, I asked this one lady, ‘What’s the best thing about being 102?’ And she says, ‘All my enemies are dead,’” Allen said. “They come up with some pretty sharp, quick-witted things to say.”
Orcutt resident Beverly Green, 91, was one of the younger nonagenarians at Wednesday's event.
A Central Coast resident since 1955, Green said Santa Maria has witnessed lots of change in the past seven decades.
“Boy, has it changed,” she said. “I was a librarian for 12 years at Santa Maria High School and that building no longer exists. And I understand they’re going to build another new building.
“It’s grown like crazy,” she said. “Everybody I talk to feels like I do: they wish it were small again.”
081419 Celebration of Life 02.jpg
081419 Celebration of Life 05.jpg
081419 Celebration of Life 01.jpg
081419 Celebration of Life 03.jpg
081419 Celebration of Life 04.jpg
081419 Celebration of Life 06.jpg
081419 Celebration of Life 07.jpg
081419 Celebration of Life 08.jpg
081419 Celebration of Life 09.jpg
081419 Celebration of Life 10.jpg
081419 Celebration of Life 11.jpg
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @razisyed
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy