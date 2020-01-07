Santa Maria Valley restaurants, wineries celebrate local food with 'Restaurant Month' specials
Santa Maria Valley restaurants, wineries celebrate local food with 'Restaurant Month' specials

Restaurant Month at Cubanissimo Cafe

Cubanissimo Cafe server Summer Trenkle shows one of the $20.20 specials the Orcutt eatery will offer during Restaurant Month. This entree is Pollo con Papas -- chicken and potato simmered in a tomato-based sauce with garlic, onion, and bell pepper -- over yellow Cuban rice. It is served with tostones with garlic dipping sauce, a guava brownie and a Cuba Libre drink.

 Len Wood, Staff

More than a dozen local businesses are kicking off the new year with a celebration of Santa Maria Valley food, beer and wine starting Thursday.

Running through Jan. 31, 18 restaurants and wineries will be offering specials priced at $20.20 as part of their participation in Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Week. 

The annual promotion is organized by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, and coincides with the annual California Restaurant Month, designated by Visit California.

"'Dine Out Santa Maria Style” provides locals and visitors with an array of incredible culinary experiences to enjoy in the Santa Maria Valley making January the perfect time to visit,” Chamber CEO Glenn Morris said in a news release.

“This program is an incredible opportunity to take advantage of some of the most authentic culinary experiences in our destination including wine pairings and desserts," said Jennifer Harrison, director of the Santa Maria Valley Visitor Bureau. 

For more information and a list of participating restaurants, visit www.santamariavalley.com/restaurantmonth

