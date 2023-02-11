The Santa Maria Valley Republican Headquarters will host an open house to present a new office facility called the “Freedom and Justice Center” to accommodate classes, training and election materials for ongoing campaigns.
The open house will be held on Monday, Feb. 20, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. upstairs at 200 E. Fesler St., Suite 204.
"The Santa Barbara County Republican Party is excited to have an ongoing office facility in Santa Maria to be operated throughout the elections into and beyond 2024," the group said in a press release. "We invite the public to come and see the new office facility and to get involved with our local Republican community."