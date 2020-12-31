Santa Maria Valley Reads book club to discuss 'We Were the Lucky Ones'

Community members are invited to join the January meeting of the Santa Maria Public Library's Valley Reads book club, when they will discuss "We Were the Lucky Ones" by Georgia Hunter.

The meeting will take place over Zoom at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, according to a city spokesman.

"We Were the Lucky Ones" is a fictional story taking place during World War II that follows the author's family and their struggle to survive and reunite in post-war Europe.

Those wishing to join the discussion are asked to provide their name, email address and phone number by emailing jgaytan@cityofsantamaria.org or by calling 805-925-0994.

The Santa Maria Public Library Main Branch is currently open for sidewalk pickup service and passport services by appointment, with library branches and the Bookmobile open for limited in-person service.

For more information about library services and hours of operation, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.