It’s been said that between 1840 and 1870, more than a million Americans crossed the continental United States in one of the greatest migrations the country had ever seen. Most came in hopes of striking it rich in the gold fields, while others came to claim the free land available in the Oregon and California territories.
In 1850, 21-year-old Cary Calvin “Cal” Oakley, fired by stories of gold in California, took his horse and muzzle loader and left for Tennessee to join a wagon train headed west.
According to his granddaughter, Elizabeth Oakley May, since the trip was long, hot and particularly tiresome, the able-bodied needed to walk in order to save the horses.
Cal carried his heavy muzzleloader, ever watchful for hostile Indians. Not seeing any Indians, hostile or otherwise, as the group neared the Sierras, he finally gave up and threw the heavy gun to the ground and walked the rest of the way unencumbered.
After arriving in the gold country, Cal tried his hand at mining but met with little success. Coming from a horse raising family, the young man took up teaming, driving loaded wagons with supplies into the mining country for Leland Stanford. Although this was dangerous work, he was earning a good living.
In May of 1855, Cal married the 17-year-old Elizabeth Whaley, daughter of John and Nancy Whaley, who’d crossed the plains from Missouri in 1851 with their 11 children.
The Oakleys first settled in the Sacramento Valley where Cal farmed and raised horses.
In 1869, after hearing of homesteads available in the Santa Maria Valley, Cal piled his wife and children into a covered wagon party headed south, and arrived in the valley several weeks later.
The family homestead of 160 acres was located where the southeast corner of West Main Street and Blosser Road currently meet. It was there that five additional children were born. The property extended south to what is now Jones and the Santa Maria Valley Railroad tracks, and east to what is now Railroad Avenue.
Oakley, always interested in education, was involved in the building of the Pleasant Valley School, the first school in the area, where at least six of his children attended before the Agricola District was established.
The Agricola School — Oakley was one of its first trustees — was located on West Main Street, which was much closer to home than the Pleasant Valley School.
Some years later, when a granddaughter (Marion Oakley) taught at the school, she rescued a school register from oblivion and donated it to the Santa Maria Valley Historical Museum.
Later, some of Cal’s children attended “Central School” with Miss Ida Twitchell as teacher.
Cal Oakley was one of the founders and a charter member of the Methodist Church, where he led the choir every Sunday. As a trustee and steward, he often brought the visiting preacher home for dinner.
Elizabeth, who stayed home to prepare dinner, was always ready for the dozen or more people who were sure to gather around the table every Sunday.
Cal loved to sing, and his lap was often filled with children as he sang the ballads he’d learned as a child as well as those sung on the California trail.
Some months after Elizabeth died in 1880, leaving several small children, Cal bought about 3,000 acres of land on the Alamo Creek, located northeast of Santa Maria.
A stone house, built in the 1870s, sat on the ranch and it was there that the Oakley children attended school when a teacher was available. Some of the older Oakley children rode 10 miles each way by horseback to the Huasna School.
In 1881, Oakley farmed his children out to his married daughters, and left 15 year-old Will and 13 year-old Ace behind to run the ranch and keep track of the horses that represented the family income as he set out for Tennessee, the first time since he'd first left home.
Since the ranch was unfenced, the boys rode the range all day (and every day), trying to prevent the stock from straying – a mighty big responsibility for two very young boys.
About six months later, Oakley returned with his new wife, Margaret Robertson of Tennessee, who later became the mother of his last child, Lewis Marion.
Oakley, in raising horses, broke them either to ride or to harness, and sold them during trips to various places throughout the state.
On one occasion, a trusted employee took a herd of horses to Los Angeles where he sold the horses for $2,000 and disappeared. Whether he was a thief, or was robbed and killed, they never knew, but Oakley chose to believe the latter. The man left behind two large, framed pictures which Cal said, “cost $2,000.”
Calvin and Margaret Oakley died within a week of each other in April of 1890, both victims of an epidemic of “la grippe” (the flu).