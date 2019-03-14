In an effort to put more large dogs into permanent homes, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for dogs weighing more than 20 pounds from Friday to Sunday as part of its “Three Days of Fee Waives” event.
The waivers — which were made possible by an anonymous donor — are to help clear space in the shelter, which is nearly at capacity for larger dogs, said Matt Chan, director of community engagement.
To assist local shelters, the Humane Society takes transfers of animals in and helps place them into homes, Chan said. While there’s no time limit on how long animals can stay at the shelter, placing dogs into permanent homes is in the best interest of the animals' health and allows the organization to take in additional animals from nearby shelters.
"Animal homelessness is a community issue, not a shelter issue," Chan said. "We have taken in animals from the community who could no longer care for them, and we now need other members in the community to help these dogs."
Every dog available for adoption has been examined by the shelter veterinarian, spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
"We ask the community to be involved in the solution but also to truly find a new family member who will bring a lifetime of happiness and joy," he said.
The Humane Society is located at 1687 W. Stowell Road and open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.