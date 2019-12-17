{{featured_button_text}}

The Santa Maria Valley Humane Society will waive adoption fees from Wednesday through Sunday during its “Home for the Holidays” promotion.

"Home for the Holidays" aims to find every animal a loving home in time for Christmas, an organization spokesman said.

During the five-day promotion, there will be no cost to adopt any animal. 

Director of Community Engagement Matt Chan said the Humane Society hopes to have every animal in its shelter placed into a home by Sunday.

“We believe every one of our animals can make a perfect family companion in a variety of living situations," he said in a news release. "Some may not be a good match with other dogs or other cats, but each animal is a great match for someone.”

Every animal available for adoption has been spayed or neutered and microchipped, is up to date on vaccines and has been examined by the shelter veterinarian, Chan said.

While in the care of Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, dogs are trained in leash walking and basic commands, and cats learn real-life skills, like how to calmly go into their cat carriers upon cue. 

Adopted animals also go home with a free bag of Purina food and a voucher for a free exam at participating veterinary hospitals.

The Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is located at 1687 W. Stowell Road, Santa Maria, and will be open for adoptions 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 

