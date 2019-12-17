"Home for the Holidays" aims to find every animal a loving home in time for Christmas, an organization spokesman said.
During the five-day promotion, there will be no cost to adopt any animal.
Director of Community Engagement Matt Chan said the Humane Society hopes to have every animal in its shelter placed into a home by Sunday.
“We believe every one of our animals can make a perfect family companion in a variety of living situations," he said in a news release. "Some may not be a good match with other dogs or other cats, but each animal is a great match for someone.”
Every animal available for adoption has been spayed or neutered and microchipped, is up to date on vaccines and has been examined by the shelter veterinarian, Chan said.
While in the care of Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, dogs are trained in leash walking and basic commands, and cats learn real-life skills, like how to calmly go into their cat carriers upon cue.
Adopted animals also go home with a free bag of Purina food and a voucher for a free exam at participating veterinary hospitals.
The Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is located at 1687 W. Stowell Road, Santa Maria, and will be open for adoptions 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
BeeBee
BeeBee is brainy, beautiful, and big-hearted! We’ve been training her on a bunch of cues, such as “Sit”, “Come”, and “Go to your carrier”! She loves to learn (especially when rewarded with treats), and especially loves to spend the bonding time that comes with training time. BeeBee will make for a bedazzling bestie in your life!
https://smvhs.org/animal-services/adopt-a-cat/
Bently
Love going for road trips? So does Bentley! In fact, he loves to just sit in the front passenger seat with you and curl up in it—and considering his big and muscular size, that’s a pretty impressive feat! He’s very relaxed in everything he does, and would love someone with a similar personality!
https://smvhs.org/animal-services/adopt-a-dog/
Chance
Chance was originally adopted from us back in 2010 as a young adult. After his previous owners were unable to keep him, he came back to us again so that we could find him a new home. No one wants to be judged by their age, and we ask everyone to do the same for this loving and playful boy. Come by for a visit—he’ll be happy to see you. He’ll be thankful for the special chance.
https://smvhs.org/animal-services/adopt-a-dog/
Cherry
She’s sweet like a cherry, but without the tartness! Cherry just likes to be handled with care and spoken gently to. She loves other cats and seeks to get along with everyone. Come meet this graceful girl!
https://smvhs.org/animal-services/adopt-a-cat/
Ears
Shy and reserved, Ears will be best with someone who is easygoing and patient. He has not been well-socialized, so he needs someone who can take their time with him and earn his trust.
https://smvhs.org/animal-services/adopt-a-dog/
Max
Cuddly and gentle, Max will make a great family companion in almost any home! He does really enjoy attention and needs to be with people, so plan to not leave him alone for extended periods of time. Best for a family who is often home!
https://smvhs.org/animal-services/adopt-a-dog/
Stewie
Love to just chill out? Stewie does too! He doesn’t need constant attention or playtime. He’s content to just hang out with you and enjoy your company. Come meet this mellow fellow!
https://smvhs.org/animal-services/adopt-a-cat/
Sweetie
Sweetie is good friends with Bentley, also listed here! Though they used to live together, they don’t have to go home together (but they would enjoy it if it did work out that way!). Sweetie is happy-go-lucky and is quick to befriend. And she always has a smile on her face! We could all learn from Sweetie. We invite you to come meet her in person. She’ll spread her smiles!
https://smvhs.org/animal-services/adopt-a-dog/
Tonks
Tonks is beauty AND brains! She knows all the basic commands plus some really special ones too. And she’s dainty on a leash! Tonks enjoys making a personal connection with you, and will surely be a steadfast friend for life.
https://smvhs.org/animal-services/adopt-a-dog/
