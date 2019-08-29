In advance of Labor Day, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society will waive fees on adoptions during its three-day "Labor of Love" sale.
The no-cost adoption promotion runs from Friday to Sunday and includes all cats and dogs at the Humane Society, located at 1687 W. Stowell Road.
A tongue-in-cheek event during what is traditionally a big time for car sales, the Humane Society will ensure each "certified pre-owned" cat or dog is neutered or spayed and provided with a "theft detection device" or a microchip.
Sean Hawkins, executive director of the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, said summer months are often the most difficult for pets in animal shelters.
"The shelters are full of highly adoptable pets and we are turning to the community for help by asking the public to adopt a homeless pet at the start of the summer season," Hawkins said in a news release. "It's clearance time on all CAT-egories."
The promotion is made possible due to a generous donor who has agreed to cover the adoption fee for all of the shelter's animals through the weekend, Hawkins said.
To view adoptable pets, visit www.smvhs.org/adopt.