Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is conducting a search for the third “spokesdog” and “spokescat” for the 2019 Presqu'ile Rescue Wine Collection wine labels.
Pet owners can submit a photo of their rescued dog or cat and tell the Humane Society why their pet deserves to win.
One dog and one cat will be chosen to appear on the labels for the fall release of the wine collection from Presqu’ile Winery, a Santa Maria Valley winery noted for its small-batch pinot noir, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc wines.
“All of us at the winery are huge dog and cat fans, and it is important for our organization to support the life-saving work of the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society,” said Cameron Porter, estate manager for Presqu’ile Winery.
“We could not think of a better way to celebrate pets and the people who love them than by creating a special-release wine featuring rescued pets on the labels,” he said.
Photos can be submitted until Aug. 14, with public voting to begin Aug. 15. A $10 entry donation will support the programs of the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.
“We know pets are heroes and we found a unique way to celebrate their stories,” said Sean Hawkins, executive director of Santa Maria Valley Humane Society. “The public will choose the three finalist dogs and three finalist cats through voting, and our celebrity judges will choose one winning dog and one winning cat to appear on the labels of the Rescue Wine Collection labels.”
Finalist dogs and cats will each receive a $100 gift certificate for pet supplies at the Paws & Claws Boutique pet supply shop at the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, and the wines featuring the winning dogs and cats will be available in time for holiday purchase, Hawkins said.
All the submitted pet photos will appear in a special “Rescued Pets” feature in the Santa Maria Times.
To enter, visit www.gogophotocontest.com/RescueWineLabelContest, where complete rules and a list of prizes are also available.
For more information about the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, visit www.smvhs.org.
