The Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for all adult cats during the month of June, in honor of national Adopt-a-Cat Month.
The no-cost adoption promotion includes all adult cats at the Humane Society, located at 1687 W. Stowell Road, Petco, 615 E. Betteravia Ave., and PetSmart, 2306 S. Bradley Road.
All cats have been examined by a shelter veterinarian, spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated and microchipped. All cats go home with a bag of Purina cat food and a voucher for a free health exam from a participating area veterinarian.
The promotion is available due to sponsorship by a generous donor.
Created by the American Humane Association, national Adopt-a-Cat month is celebrated each June to draw attention to the number of homeless cats in shelters at the start of summer.
"Animal shelters are typically filled to capacity with felines all summer long," said Matt Chan, director of community engagement for the Humane Society. "Our hope is that we can place even more cats into loving homes during this critical time, making room for more lives to be saved when we transfer cats out of high-risk areas like Southern California."