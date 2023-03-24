A discussion focused on the region's growing housing crisis and its possible solutions was hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast Thursday.

The summit, held at the Santa Maria Country Club, included presentations from local and regional leaders about housing challenges, current projects and efforts aimed at solving the issue of soaring housing costs. It ended with roundtable discussions around possible housing solutions.

Laurie Tamura, the president of Urban Planning Concepts, a land-use consulting company, gave an overview of projects in the works for the Santa Maria Valley and showed how the city has grown over the last 60 years.

Community members discuss current housing challenges at summit Thursday evening in Santa Maria | Photos

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times.

