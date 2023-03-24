A discussion focused on the region's growing housing crisis and its possible solutions was hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast Thursday.
The summit, held at the Santa Maria Country Club, included presentations from local and regional leaders about housing challenges, current projects and efforts aimed at solving the issue of soaring housing costs. It ended with roundtable discussions around possible housing solutions.
Laurie Tamura, the president of Urban Planning Concepts, a land-use consulting company, gave an overview of projects in the works for the Santa Maria Valley and showed how the city has grown over the last 60 years.
“The population in '63 was about 35,000 for the city and about 5,000 for the Orcutt area," Tamura said. "Today, the city of Santa Maria has 105,000 people and Orcutt is about 45,000. So you get a sense of where we were and 60 years later the maps look pretty much the same," showcasing that the city's available sections of space for housing expansion have not been utilized to its fullest extent, Tamura said.
The city's Housing Element is receiving a General Plan update, Tamura added, and a focus for developments within the city will be aimed at the downtown area first.
Downtown projects being processed, or those already in the works, include the northwest corner of Main and Broadway, the Heritage Lofts district which is a renovation and reconstruction of the older Mervyn's/Fallas building, the Cook Street apartments, the Betteravia Plaza Project, a 340-unit apartment development with 103 townhomes and a three-story component, and Blosser Ranch, a multi-stage neighborhood project.
Tamura says from the Santa Maria statistics, there are about 1,000 units currently under construction, including various forms of housing, from apartments to single-family homes and senior developments.
“Approved projects are those that are in the queue for going into construction. That's about another 900 units and then in applications we have about 2,300 units that are being processed by the planners right now,” said Tamura.
According to Tamura, there are a number of projects that are going beyond three stories and that’s a big change for Santa Maria.
“I can tell you 10 years ago, maybe even earlier than that, going beyond two stories was unheard of,” said Tamura. “Then we had the Hancock Plaza project. Michael Towbes built the first three-story apartment project that we’ve ever seen in the city and now we’re going to four-, five- and six story projects and this is a great infill."
Infill, in urban planning, is using open space for new construction or repurposing buildings in dense urban areas.
Challenges for housing in the region include infill housing needs to be supported by existing infrastructure upgrades, rapidly changing financing and interest rates, the fact that rentals and purchases both are needed for diverse housing markets, construction costs and supply chain issues for materials and developer fees that continue to rise.
There was a panel discussion moderated by Craig Minus, the executive director of the Coastal Housing Coalition and owner of CAM Land Use & Development, to discuss housing issues and CEQA Challenges. CEQA is the California Environmental Quality Act.
The panelists included Christopher Guillen, from Brownstein, Hyatt, Farber and Schreck, who focuses on all areas of natural resources law.
Guillen encouraged locals to participate in the public process to promote the housing perspective.
“Understanding how a lack of housing impacts our communities, how it raises housing costs and how it impacts our workforce is vital,” said Guillen.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.