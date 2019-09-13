Santa Maria Valley Historical Society curator Cindy Ransick will speak about the organization's role in the community during the next Heart of the Valley presentation at 10:15 a.m. Sept. 21
The free series, which is held in Shepard Hall at the
Santa Maria Public Library each month, features different expert speakers talking about various aspects of local history.
The series is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and the region.
The program is the result of a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras and the library.
Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged.
Seating, which is limited, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
042718 Historical Society Ribbon Cutting 02.jpg
Zonda and Norman Hays, of Santa Maria, look at displays during the grand reopening of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum on Friday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
042718 Historical Society Ribbon Cutting 01.jpg
Volunteers Glenn Battles, left, and Ernie Corrall look at a saddle once owned by early valley businessman Allan Hancock during the grand reopening of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum on Friday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
042718 Historical Society Ribbon Cutting 03.jpg
Santa Maria Fire Chief Leonard Champion looks at a display Friday of his department's history during the grand reopening of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
042718 Historical Society Ribbon Cutting 04.jpg
Richard Martinez, of Santa Maria, looks at a display Friday during the grand reopening of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
042718 Historical Society Ribbon Cutting 05.jpg
Board President Brooke Bradley, with scissors, cuts the traditional ribbon as Mayor Alice Patino, left, and curator Cindy Ransick, right, look on during the grand reopening of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum on Friday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
042718 Historical Society Ribbon Cutting 06.jpg
An antique doll is on display during the grand re-opening of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum.
Frank Cowan Contributor
042718 Historical Society Ribbon Cutting 07.jpg
Korea War veteran Blas Torres, of Santa Maria looks at photographs from displays during the grand re-opening of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum.
Frank Cowan Contributor
042718 Historical Society Ribbon Cutting 08.jpg
A telephone switchboard, known as a Central, from the early 1930's, was on display during the grand re-opening of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum.
Frank Cowan Contributor
042718 Historical Society Ribbon Cutting 09.jpg
Old editions of the Santa Maria Times were on display during the grand re-opening of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum.
Frank Cowan Contributor
Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @razisyed