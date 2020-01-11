Santa Maria Valley geology to be discussed at next 'Heart of the Valley' event

Local geology expert John Fuhring will discuss the unique geology of the Santa Maria Valley during the next "Heart of the Valley" presentation at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.

The free series, held in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library each month, features a variety of expert speakers talking about various aspects of local history.

The series is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and the region, a program spokeswoman said.

The program is the result of a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras and the library.

Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged, the spokeswoman said.

Seating, which is limited, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

