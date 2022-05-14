Children ages 8 to 12 from around the Central Coast are eligible to participate in the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum's scientific summer camps in June and July.
The museum will be hosting two camps — the Space Explorers camp and the Discovery STEAM camp.
During the space camp, kids will have the chance to learn about black holes, constellations, the solar system and more through activities underneath the museum's state-of-the-art celestial ceiling. During the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics camp, children will create volcanic eruptions and engineer escape rooms, among other activities.
"Our summer camp program offers a wide range of STEAM-inspired activities designed to excite and educate children of all ages," said Amy Iliff, operations coordinator.
Space Explorer camps will take place from June 20 to 24 and July 11 to 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. Discovery STEAM camps will be available June 27 to July 1 and July 18 to 22, also from 9 a.m. to noon.
Both camps are $125 for museum members and $150 for nonmembers. Registration can be completed at smvdiscoverymuseum.org.
Located at 705 S. McClelland St., the Discovery Museum features 13,000 square feet of "please touch" exhibits, weekly programs and special events designed to help children explore the Santa Maria Valley, the Earth and beyond. The museum is open from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 805-928-8414.