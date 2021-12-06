Local youth are invited to participate in two winter camps focused on space and robotics at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum during the month of December.
The Discovery Space Camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 20 to 23 and is open to youth age 6 to 10. Participants will have the chance to do activities such as launching a rocket and learning about the constellations that fill our night skies.
From 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 27 to 30, youth ages 8 to 14 can participate in the museum's Robotics Camp, where they will learn to construct First Lego League robots and challenge their problem-solving skills with the help of the Orcutt Academy Spartatronicks Robotics Team and Righetti High School Astra Club.
The cost for each camp is $125 for museum members and $150 for nonmembers. Residents can register by calling the museum at 805-928-8414.
Due to staffing shortages, the museum is currently open only for special events such as birthday parties and class field trips. According to museum spokesman Donald Tremblay, museum leaders hope to expand hours in January.
For more information, call the museum or email donna@smvdiscoverymuseum.org.
The Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum is located at 705 S. McClelland St.