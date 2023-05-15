The Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum hosted a Mother's Day tea party celebration over the weekend.
The event, held Saturday, included tea, mini sandwiches, cookies and a cherry blossom bouquet craft event.
The cost was $7 for non-members and was free for members. The museum said the event was fully booked.
The Discovery Museum first opened its doors in 1996 in a strip mall in Santa Maria. In 2004, the museum completed a capital campaign, renovated a space in an historic commercial building downtown, installed hands-on learning exhibits for children and opened its new doors to the community in January of 2005.
This 13,000-square-foot facility now has more than 25 exhibit areas.
Basic membership costs $75 for the year and includes admission for an adult and one child. The facility also offers grandparent membership for two grandparents and all their grandchildren for $95 a year. Family membership is $110 a year and is for two adults and three children from the same household.
The museum is a non-profit that serves schools, families and youth groups from all over the Central Coast.
Families enjoy Mother's Day Tea Party at Discovery Museum in Santa Maria | Photos