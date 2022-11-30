The Santa Maria Valley Chamber has worked with the community’s youngest entrepreneurs to put together another round of its Junior CEO Business Launch at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall.
The Junior CEO is a Chamber program brought together by presenting sponsors, including the California Strawberry Commission and Community Bank. The program was developed by the Visalia Chamber of Commerce and has been licensed to the Santa Maria Valley Chamber to administer the program locally.
“Community Bank of Santa Maria is proud to sponsor this event as it contributes to the future of Santa Maria by providing education and inspiration to our future small business owners. By supporting this program, and by coming out and participating in launch day, we are demonstrating our community support for these kids who are the Santa Maria Valley’s future business leaders,” said Janet Silveria, Community Bank of Santa Maria President and CEO.