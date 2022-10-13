The Santa Maria Valley Chamber announced that it added two new chairpersons Thursday.

Jason Buchanan was named the Chair of the Business & Government Roundtable and Claudia Ortiz was announced as the Chair of the Hispanic Business Committee. Both are longtime residents of Santa Maria Valley.

“I was approached by Glenn Morris about two years ago to join the roundtable, and have found it to be an incredible opportunity for local business members to communicate and strategize with the government agencies in our area," Buchanan said. "The roundtable brings a direct pathway for the two sides to collaborate and find ways to push our policies, economy, and community forward.

