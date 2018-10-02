Key metrics on visitor activity and economic development show a steady increase in the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce’s work.
The Chamber — which leads the city’s economic development and tourism outreach campaign — delivered its annual presentation to the City Council during Tuesday’s meeting, where it cited the success of its wine trolley, marketing efforts and discussed its outreach to businesses looking to expand into Santa Maria.
The presentation, which covered the 2017-18 fiscal year, was delivered by Chamber CEO President Glenn Morris, Visitors Bureau Director Jennifer Harrison and Economic Development Director Suzanne Singh.
During the past year, key metrics on visitors to Santa Maria — like the Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) collected by hotels and motels — have been on a steady rise, Harrison said. TOT collected during 2017-18 was approximately $3.52 million — a 2-percent increase from the prior year’s total. The five-year average TOT growth rate is at 8.2 percent.
Harrison spoke about the economic impact of the wine trolley, a partnership between the Chamber and the city of Santa Maria which returned for its second year in May. The trolley — which runs a route allowing riders to visit numerous area wineries and restaurants — has had ridership numbers hit 600 in its first 11 weeks.
“As we wrap the season on Oct. 14, we’ll have some final ridership numbers when we do our final audit,” Harrison said. “But at this point, it looks like we’re sitting a little bit higher than we did last year, which is a good place to be.”
Harrison noted the wineries on the route -- which include Presqu'ile, Cottonwood Canyon and Costa de Oro — have reported record numbers of visitors.
During the last fiscal year, the Chamber responded to 126 requests from local businesses, site selectors, potential companies, government agencies seeking specific assistance with needs ranging from locating facilities or land, resources or understanding new state legislation to identifying new vendors/partners and working through the city regulatory process.
The Chamber continues to make efforts to attract airlines to offer passenger service to the Santa Maria Public Airport, Singh said. EDC member Jim Bray and Singh visited SkyWest airlines earlier during the fiscal year to discuss potential opportunities in Santa Maria. While an airline hasn’t been prepared to make a commitment yet, plans exist for Chamber representatives to visit the corporate headquarters of two other airlines this fall.
Going forward, Morris said the Chamber was developing relationships with regional economic development organizations that could provide Santa Maria with opportunities in the future.
“Let’s take an example where a business was started, maybe out of the incubator at Cal Poly,” Morris said. “They grow to a certain place and move into Atascadero or San Luis Obispo. They continue to be successful and they need to grow again but they can’t do it then. Before they decide to leave, how do they let us know, ‘Here’s a company, they need space and we can’t meet that need — can Santa Maria?’’’
The expansion of software firm MINDBODY into Santa Maria illustrates how a regional strategy can provide Santa Maria with growth opportunities, Morris said.