Visitors who spend at least two nights at hotels in the Santa Maria Valley are being gifted a $100 Visa gift card by the Chamber of Commerce in a marketing initiative aimed at boosting the local hotel industry.

The deal began Thursday and lasts through March 31, with $50,000 allocated from the Santa Maria Valley Tourism Marketing District to fund "stimulus" gift cards for up to 500 people, chamber CEO Glenn Morris said.

The district's budget is funded entirely by a 2% transient occupancy tax collected by the city from all hotels in Orcutt and Santa Maria.

Through the program, the chamber hopes to assist an industry hit hard by state travel and capacity restrictions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the most recent shutdown, lasting from the beginning of December into early January, hotels were restricted to hosting essential business travelers, with leisure travel prohibited.

"As soon as we started looking at the status of the hotels after this last shutdown, we felt like they needed something that would capture people’s attention," Morris said. "We needed a way to say, 'choose Santa Maria as opposed to Pismo Beach, Solvang, Goleta … any of those places.'"

With current nightly hotel prices averaging around $100, Morris said, 500 people staying in hotels for two nights could lead to $100,000 in revenue for the hotel industry, he said.

Scott Shute, general manager at the Radisson Hotel Santa Maria on Skyway Drive, said he believes the program will be helpful for local hotels, especially after business was limited by the December shutdown.

"I have a couple people in house who are participating in the program, right out the gate," he said. "I think everyone's feeling more free to travel. We've certainly seen an uptick in occupancy in the last few weeks."

The secondary goal of the program is for people to use their stimulus gift cards at local businesses like breweries, shops and restaurants during their stay. However, the money is not required to be spent in any certain way.

To receive a gift card, visitors must provide the chamber with confirmation of their two-night booking at a local hotel and actually show up for their reservation. Since the chamber launched marketing last week, hundreds of people have expressed interest, Morris said.

"The response has been much stronger, much faster than we have anticipated. We did some advertising in the Central Valley on Wednesday and received well over 250 inquiries," he said.

Since the state recommends limiting travel to within 120 miles, the chamber has been advertising mainly to areas within that distance, such as Bakersfield, he said.

Santa Maria Town & Country Inn General Manager Kevin O'Neal said as long as people continue traveling between Los Angeles and San Francisco, the city's hotels will always have business.

"This is the halfway point. We always do well," he said, adding the gift cards will provide extra incentive.

Along with boosting the local economy, Morris said the chamber is also committed to respecting COVID-19 safety guidelines. Local activities recommended by the chamber to visitors, such as shopping, hiking and wine tasting, can be done while observing social distancing, he said.

"As we’re trying to invite people to come to the community, we’re also trying to enforce the message of safe travel practice. We want you to come to our community but be safe," Morris said.

For more information about the program, visit the Santa Maria Valley Chamber website at santamariavalley.com/stimulus.