The Santa Maria Valley is kicking off 2019 with a celebration of local food, wine and beer.
From Jan. 16 to 27, over a dozen local businesses will be participating in Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Week, which is part of the California Restaurant Month campaign organized by the nonprofit Visit California. The statewide campaign, which is in its ninth year, has 40 partners are participating this year.
“The Santa Maria Valley is starting 2019 with #SantaMariaStyle, chock-full of participation from local and loved restaurants, wineries and breweries,” Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Glenn Morris said in a news release. “Each participating outlet will be offering a special for $20.19, everything from wine pairings to tastings and special menu items.”
Participating businesses include the newly-opened Anthony’s Sports Bar in Guadalupe, the Far Western Tavern in Orcutt and Woody’s Butcher Block in Santa Maria.
Jennifer Harrison, director of the Santa Maria Valley Visitor Bureau, said the campaign is an opportunity to take advantage of the region’s culinary offerings. “This year we’ve expanded our program to include a craft cocktail contest, the first of its kind for our destination,” Harrison said in a news release. “January is also a great time to get hotel deals and experience the diversity of what our destination offers, from wine country to outdoor adventures and live theater.”
To see a full list of participating outlets, visit santamariavalley.com/restaurantweek.