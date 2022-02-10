The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is inviting community members to discuss the future of housing in Santa Maria during a summit Wednesday at the Radisson Hotel.
Hosted by the Chamber and the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast, the event that runs from 4 to 7 p.m. will be open to the public. Topics to be covered include new regulations, the costs of housing and future development options.
Panelists and speakers will include Chuen Ng, Santa Maria's directory of community development, and Russ Levanway, executive vice president for REACH — the Regional Economic Action Coalition of the Central Coast.
Although the event is free, registration is required on the Chamber's website.