The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is beginning the process of updating its strategic plan for the years 2024 through 2027 and is inviting community members to share their opinion on and relay their level of awareness of several areas of focus for the chamber.
During the coronavirus pandemic, the Chamber of Commerce worked to be a trusted source of information and support for the local business community. As the chamber begins the process of developing its focus for the next three to five years, it's seeking out community input on the issues impacting the Santa Maria Valley and chamber efforts to address them.
Residents can share their opinion to help inform the chamber by taking part in this five-minute survey.