Santa Maria Valley Chamber launches local shopping campaigns amid COVID-19

To support local businesses suffering under the financial impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is holding two contests to encourage local shopping during the holiday season.

Until Dec. 21, residents can participate in a shopping selfie contest and a receipt photo contest to win prize packages and reimbursements.

To enter the selfie contest, residents can submit a selfie of them doing their holiday shopping at local businesses for the chance to win a weekly prize package.

The upcoming prize package for the week of Dec. 14 includes four meal coupons to Cubanissimo Cuban Coffee House and Cafe, a $50 gift card to Fischer's Fine Jewelry and a $25 gift card to Blast 825 Brewery, according to the chamber website.

In addition, Santa Maria residents can submit a photo of their receipt from a local business they supported while holiday shopping for the chance to receive a reimbursement of up to $200.

Receipts must be sent to the chamber by Dec. 21 by either text, email or via the postal service, with winners to be announced via Facebook live on the same day.

More details about where to submit receipts and selfies are available on the chamber website.