In this role, Guerrero will support chamber programs and its membership through the management of various social media, website, print and other communication channels. She'll also maintain the chamber’s media relationships and manage various communication partnerships and projects.
A Santa Maria native, Guerrero attended Orcutt Academy High School and graduated from Berkeley in 2022 with a bachelor of arts in Media Studies with a Digital Studies concentration. She also obtained certificates in Entrepreneurship and Technology, and New Media.
Growing up in the area, Guerrero says she has appreciated being able to see the growth of the Santa Maria Valley and its opportunities for "young professionals and business owners," according to a news release from the chamber.
Guest Commentary: Our Northern Santa Barbara County United Way has built the Literacy 2.O initiative to address childhood and family support for financial and literacy education.
Guerrero has been involved in the chamber’s Hispanic Business Outreach committee, and developed a connection to the chamber’s mission and activities.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
“I am excited to join the passionate team at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber and support its diverse range of programs through engaging marketing materials,” Guerrero said. “The chamber and its community always provide a fun and supportive energy I feel all business owners and local professionals would benefit from connecting with.”
“Isabel brings a strong marketing background to the chamber team and an enthusiasm for supporting the Santa Maria Valley business community,” said Glenn Morris, president and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber. “We are excited to welcome her to our team.”
In her spare time, Guerrero likes to travel and explore local trails with her family and dogs. She also enjoys cooking and photography and is always excited to check out hole-in-the-wall restaurants and locals’ favorite spots.