Santa Maria native Isabel Guerrero, who attended Orcutt Academy High School and graduated from Berkeley in 2022, has been hired as the chamber of commerce's marketing coordinator. 

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce has welcomed Isabel Guerrero to its staff as the marketing and communications coordinator.

In this role, Guerrero will support chamber programs and its membership through the management of various social media, website, print and other communication channels. She'll also maintain the chamber’s media relationships and manage various communication partnerships and projects.

A Santa Maria native, Guerrero attended Orcutt Academy High School and graduated from Berkeley in 2022 with a bachelor of arts in Media Studies with a Digital Studies concentration. She also obtained certificates in Entrepreneurship and Technology, and New Media. 

