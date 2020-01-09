Santa Maria Valley businesses start 2020 with 'Restaurant Month' specials

Eighteen local businesses introduced specials Thursday on food and wine in honor of Santa Maria Valley's annual Restaurant Month.

The restaurants and wineries began offering specials priced at $20.20 on everything from prime rib dinners to wine tasting flights as part of their participation in the event.

At Black Bear Diner, off East Betteravia Road, diners have the opportunity to take the restaurant's "Serpiente Burger Challenge."

The Serpiente Burger featured six strips of bacon, six slices of cheese two 10-ounce patties stuffed with chopped serrano peppers and bacon. Those who finish the meal within 10 minutes receive a free milk shake and their picture hung on the wall of the diner.

Other participating restaurants include Cool Hand Luke's, the Far Western Tavern, Moxie Cafe and Maya Mexican Restaurant.

Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month was organized by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, and coincides with the annual California Restaurant Month, designated by Visit California.