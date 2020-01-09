Santa Maria Valley businesses start 2020 with 'Restaurant Month' specials

Maya Mexican Restaurant server Brittany Gonzales brings seafood soup to James Rainville on Thursday, the opening day of Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month. Eighteen local businesses introduced specials Thursday on food and wine in honor of the annual event.
Black Bear Diner server Martha Flores checks on Maralyn and Lloyd Boyd, of Arroyo Grande on Thursday, the opening day of Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month. The diner's special is the Sepiente Burger -- 20-ounces of beef, Serrano peppers, cheese, bacon and sauce, with a prize for those who can eat it in less than 10 minutes.
Edgar Cervantes orders for customers at Maya Mexican Restaurant on Thursday, the start of Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month.
A framed picture of last year's special at Black Bear Diner -- the Bloody Beary, is shown on Thursday, the opening day of Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month. This year's special is the Sepiente Burger, 20-ounces of beef, serrano peppers, cheese, bacon and sauce, with a prize for those who can eat it in less than 10 minutes.
Eighteen local businesses introduced specials Thursday on food and wine in honor of Santa Maria Valley's annual Restaurant Month.
The restaurants and wineries began offering specials priced at $20.20 on everything from prime rib dinners to wine tasting flights as part of their participation in the event.
At Black Bear Diner, off East Betteravia Road, diners have the opportunity to take the restaurant's "Serpiente Burger Challenge."
The Serpiente Burger featured six strips of bacon, six slices of cheese two 10-ounce patties stuffed with chopped serrano peppers and bacon. Those who finish the meal within 10 minutes receive a free milk shake and their picture hung on the wall of the diner.
Other participating restaurants include Cool Hand Luke's, the Far Western Tavern, Moxie Cafe and Maya Mexican Restaurant.
Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month was organized by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, and coincides with the annual California Restaurant Month, designated by Visit California.
"'Dine Out Santa Maria Style” provides locals and visitors with an array of incredible culinary experiences to enjoy in the Santa Maria Valley, making January the perfect time to visit,” Chamber CEO Glenn Morris said in a news release.
