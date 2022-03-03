A mini car show, live music and even a Tyrannosaurus rex were featured at the Radisson Hotel for the 2022 Santa Maria Valley Business Expo that drew nearly 400 people and over 70 businesses on Thursday.
Visitors and business members packed the ballroom, parking lot and atrium for the event hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce that gave local businesses and the community a chance to connect.
"We are really pleased that local businesses are taking the opportunity to get out there again," said Chamber President and CEO Glenn Morris. "You can't just flip a switch like we did at the beginning of COVID, so it's nice to see businesses rebuild and reestablish those relationships."
On hand for the first in-person business expo in two years was a wide range of businesses, including Central Coast Community Energy, Talley Farms Fresh Harvest and SESLOC Federal Credit Union.
"It's also a great way to reintroduce the community to local businesses," added Taz Dougherty, Chamber communications coordinator. "Everything's been online now for so long that it's easy for people to forget what's here."
Vanessa Grossman, of That One Photobooth, said the expo was the best networking event her business has participated in over the last six months. Her photo booth company is used to working weddings, birthdays and quinceaneras in Santa Maria and other parts of the Central Coast, but was hit hard by the pandemic. "We started in 2018, but it really feels like we are starting over again." On Thursday, she set up a demonstration where visitors could pose in silly hats and upload their professional-quality photographs directly to social media.
Jim Hensley, of Excel Personnel Services, noted it was the perfect time to get back out there. "It's great to see how busy [the expo] was," he said.
In the atrium of the hotel, Kimberly Conlee, of Mob Armor, a mobile device mounting solutions company, showed off their heavy-duty equipment. "We work with the police, fire departments — even the Lakers use our magnetic tablet-mounts in their weight room — but today's been fantastic," she said. "A lot of our business is online; a lot of people wouldn't realize we are a local manufacturer."
The event also featured organizations beyond for-profit businesses. There were booths from PCPA, United Way and the California Conservation Corps, among others. "It's great to give kids a chance to do something besides work the fields," said Ana Meija, Conservation Corps recruiter. "I was not expecting it to be so busy today; it's great."
Several businesses offered swag and raffles. As everyone entered the hotel, Hancock College handed out cooler bags filled with school supplies. Shred 2 You, a mobile paper shredder, raffled away a flat-screen TV, and gave away "American Stallions," a Moscow Mule cup and vodka shooter rebranded due to current events.
Asked how the event was going, Omar Hernandez, of Shred 2 You, laughed, only saying, "It's been a busy day."
The Chamber offered an event passport, which allowed people to collect signatures from all the 12 booths participating in that portion of the event. Those with full signatures will be entered into a drawing to win a trip for two to Las Vegas or a barbecue pit made by Santa Maria BBQ Outfitters.
Outside the Radisson, Honda Santa Maria set up four cornhole boards next to several cars from area dealers.
"There's a lot of great cars out here, and it's nice to get the chance to talk to so many people," said Edwin Esparza of Auto World 805, a car dealership on Main Street.
Also caught walking around the expo was an inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex, handing out flyers for the Natural History Museum of Santa Maria, which is hosting a March 11 riverbed walk.