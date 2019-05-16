Santa Maria Valley Beautiful is set to begin judging for its annual award ceremony to take place later in the summer.
The group, established in 1963, promotes maintaining and improving landscapes and installing neighborhood pride by acknowledging homes and businesses that have beautiful landscapes.
Volunteers with the group drove through neighborhoods in search of the most beautiful homes and businesses and landscapes from April 15 to May 15.
Judges from the group will review entries in 17 sectors of the valley.
Landscapes are judged in categories such as best use of color, best drought-resistant landscaping and best use of geraniums, which is Santa Maria’s city flower.