The Santa Maria City Council recognized winners of the 2019 Santa Maria Valley Beautiful awards, ranging from best use of geraniums, the city flower, to best drought-tolerant landscaping during its Tuesday meeting

The nonprofit organization Santa Maria Valley Beautiful has promoted beautification efforts throughout the valley since 1963. 

Each year, the organization holds an annual awards ceremony to honor homes and commercial properties for landscaping.

From May through June, the organization’s volunteers looked at properties throughout the Santa Maria Valley, making note of residences and businesses that demonstrated neighborhood pride with well-kept homes and vibrant landscaping, said Cyrina Brogoitti, president of Santa Maria Valley Beautiful.

On Tuesday, Mayor Alice Patino handed out proclamations to the winners of the seven main award categories:

• Best use of geraniums, Santa Maria's city flower: James and Anna Pate

geraniums

James and Anna Pate's home on Fairway Vista Drive was selected as Santa Maria Valley Beautiful's Best Use of Geraniums Award winner. 

• Best use of color: Robert and Beth Ortega

use of color

Robert and Beth Ortega's home on Beverly Court was selected as Santa Maria Valley Beautiful's Best Use of Color Award winner. 

• Best theme (Victorian) : La Casa De Flores

theme-victorian

La Casa de Flores, a veterans home, located on West Church Street was selected as Santa Maria Valley Beautiful's best theme (Victorian) winner. 

• Best drought-tolerant: Mark and Stephanie Winford

drought tolerant

Mark and Stephanie Winford's home on Hollysprings Lane was selected as Santa Maria Valley Beautiful's Best Drought-tolerant Award winner. 

• Sweepstakes Award: Scott Hand and Duane Rogers

sweepstakes1

Scott Hand and Duane Rogers' home on Antelope Trail was selected as the winner of the 2019 Santa Maria Valley Beautiful's Sweepstakes Award.

• Heritage Award: Marion Long

heritage1

Marion Long's home on Marian Drive was selected as the winner of the Santa Maria Valley Beautiful's Heritage Award.

• President’s Award: Moxie Cafe

presidents award

Moxie Cafe on West McCoy Lane was selected as the winner of Santa Maria Valley Beautiful's President's Award.

Winners were honored with a certificate and a proclamation from the City Council. 

Following the announcement of the main award categories, the ceremony moved to Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, where 79 other homes and commercial properties were honored. 

