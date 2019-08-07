The Santa Maria City Council recognized winners of the 2019 Santa Maria Valley Beautiful awards, ranging from best use of geraniums, the city flower, to best drought-tolerant landscaping during its Tuesday meeting.
The nonprofit organization Santa Maria Valley Beautiful has promoted beautification efforts throughout the valley since 1963.
Each year, the organization holds an annual awards ceremony to honor homes and commercial properties for landscaping.
From May through June, the organization’s volunteers looked at properties throughout the Santa Maria Valley, making note of residences and businesses that demonstrated neighborhood pride with well-kept homes and vibrant landscaping, said Cyrina Brogoitti, president of Santa Maria Valley Beautiful.
On Tuesday, Mayor Alice Patino handed out proclamations to the winners of the seven main award categories:
• Best use of geraniums, Santa Maria's city flower: James and Anna Pate
• Best use of color: Robert and Beth Ortega
• Best theme (Victorian) : La Casa De Flores
• Best drought-tolerant: Mark and Stephanie Winford
• Sweepstakes Award: Scott Hand and Duane Rogers
• Heritage Award: Marion Long
• President’s Award: Moxie Cafe
Winners were honored with a certificate and a proclamation from the City Council.
Following the announcement of the main award categories, the ceremony moved to Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, where 79 other homes and commercial properties were honored.