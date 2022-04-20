To celebrate Earth Day, the Santa Maria Utilities Department is holding a special event to distribute household-friendly recycling containers.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, city utilities customers are invited to the recycling park at the Santa Maria Public Landfill, 2065 E Main St. There, customers will receive a 6-gallon recycling container with a handle, a reusable shopping bag made from recycled plastic bottles and a countertop kitchen pail to help collect food waste.
Participants also are encouraged to take advantage of the recycling park while there, dropping off recyclable materials like old electronic waste, household hazardous waste and common household recyclables. For a complete list of what can be recycled, visit www.cityofsantamaria.com/utilities.
Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.