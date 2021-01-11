You are the owner of this article.
Santa Maria Utilities Department offers free showerheads to residents during January

Santa Maria Utilities Department offers free showerheads to residents during January

Those who participate in the exchange also will receive one water conservation kit.

Santa Maria residents are invited to receive new Watersense showerheads from the Utilities Department in exchange for old showerheads during the month of January.

Each household may request up to two showerheads. Those who participate in the exchange also will receive one water conservation kit, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said. 

Residents interested in participating are instructed to contact the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270, to schedule a time for pickup.

The department can be contacted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The program is limited to Santa Maria residents, with verification required. 

