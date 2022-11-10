The time for cleaner transportation is now for Santa Maria Regional Transit, which launched its first electric buses.

Those who were involved in making the project a reality participated in a sort of unveiling Wednesday, though instead of a traditional ribbon cutting, the bus was revealed via a cord connecting two large chargers for the bus. This involved a few city officials, including councilmembers Mike Cordero and Carlos Escobedo.

Santa Maria Regional Transit, also known as SMRT, is making the transition to become fully electric and the first step was the addition of two Proterra Model ZX5+ vehicles, which have upgraded safety and passenger amenities, including public Wi-Fi. The buses will debut on the city’s Routes 1 and 11, which both serve Broadway, for the first week of service.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you