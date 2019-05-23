A Santa Maria Uber driver who allegedly sexually assaulted one of his customers was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on Monday and charged with rape.
In late April, Santa Maria Police detectives conducted an investigation after a woman reported being raped by an Uber driver who had picked her up, a police spokesman said. Shadi Aziz Abdul, 37, was identified as the suspect.
Detectives took the case to a judge and a warrant was issued for Abdul’s arrest, the spokesman said. Last week, he was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at the Mexico-United States border in San Diego.
The spokesman said the investigation in ongoing, and detectives believe there may be other victims or witnesses.
Anyone with information about the alleged rape or other similar crimes is asked to contact Detective Mathew Silver at 805-928-3781, ext. 1346.