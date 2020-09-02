Santa Maria Town Center to reopen Thursday morning

Shoppers and retailers alike will be able to return to the Santa Maria Town Center on Thursday morning, as the mall reopens for indoor business with modifications for the second time this summer.
Shopping malls, along with libraries, hair salons and barbershops, were permitted to resume indoor operations this week under a county health order published Monday reflecting the state's new COVID-19 reopening system.
"We're super excited to have all of our shoppers back," said Kristen LaGrange, spokeswoman for the Santa Maria Town Center. "We’re able to open earlier now than we would have been under the last order, so we’re excited to be able to do that."
Like other sectors, the Town Center will have to operate at 25% capacity, and will be removing furniture from common areas to prevent people from sitting and gathering, LaGrange said.
Seating at the food court will be off-limits, although individual food vendors will be open for takeout for customers to enjoy off-site. The movie theater will remain closed.
LaGrange said individual businesses will be responsible for ensuring limited occupancy in their own stores. In the general mall building, a security team will be present to ensure that people are following guidelines and to disperse any large gatherings of people.
"All of the individual retailers will be making sure their stores are at 25%, and we do have a security team where if we need to manage that, we're on site to do that as well," LaGrange said.
Since not all eligible businesses in the mall are expected to open on Thursday, LaGrange encouraged the public to watch the mall's directory page, which will be updated to indicate which stores are open.
As of Wednesday, the directory identifies businesses that are offering curbside pickup as well as outdoor services such as outdoor dining.
"Everyone has a different speed of mobilizing for reopening," LaGrange said. "I would encourage people to keep an eye on our website."
Hair salons and barbershops within the mall are now permitted to reopen indoors as well, much to the excitement and relief of LV Hair Salon owner Veronica Castillo.
"We are very excited to go back to work. We've been closed since March 12 ... and not doing any outdoor service," Castillo said. "It’s been hard for us, but now that we’ve got the green light, we’re ready to go."
For the time being, LV Hair Salon will only take customers by appointment and will not offer walk-ins, allowing them to control the number of people in the salon at a time.
"All of the stylists are ready to follow the guidelines," said Castillo, adding that the salon will offer all of its normal services including cuts, highlights and coloring.
After a brief indoor opening in May, the mall experienced its second closure in mid-July, when the state required several sectors in high-risk counties to close for indoor service once again.
Looking ahead, LaGrange said she is optimistic that the Town Center will stay open this time around.
"I am feeling hopeful that we will not have to close, and looking at the county's COVID-19 cases, that they’ll keep going down," LaGrange said.
The Town Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days per week. For more information, visit www.santamariatowncenter.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.