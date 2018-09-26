The Santa Maria Town Center has been purchased by a global insurance company seeking to redevelop the mall for around $21.5 million — almost $13 million less than the $34.3 million asking price when the mall was put up for sale in 2015.
Built in 1976, Santa Maria Town Center (SMTC) is a 331,804 square-foot regional mall which sits on around six acres of land. Located in the heart of the city’s downtown area — at 100 Town Center East — the two-story structure is adjacent to City Hall, the Civic Center, Santa Maria Superior Court and the transit center.
The mall’s sale was announced Wednesday by CBRE, a commercial real estate services and investment firm that listed the property for sale.
The seller — Ergs II Reo Owner LLC — is an Irving, Texas-based company which operates as a subsidiary of Goldman Sachs. The buyer — SMTC Acquisition LLC — paid roughly $21.5 million, according to a grant deed filed with the Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder’s office.
It’s unclear which company is behind the SMTC Acquisition LLC, which was incorporated in Delaware in May. Delaware state records list The Corporation Trust Company — a registered agent firm that represents hundreds of thousands of business entities around the world — as the registered agent for SMTC Acquisition LLC.
The buyer is an insurance company that is interested in acquiring more regional malls in the future, said CBRE executive vice president Phil Voorhees, adding the buyer had asked not to be identified.
Sears and Macy’s, the mall’s remaining anchor stores, were not part of the sale. The multi-level parking structure next to the SMTC, which is owned by the city, was also not part of the sale. Spinoso Real Estate Group will serve as asset manager for the mall under the new owner.
The mall, which lost several tenants after the financial crash in 2008, worked to expand its tenant base under the old owners. In 2013, the mall began construction on the 14-screen Edwards movie theater. Additionally, the SMTC pursued more family and entertainment-oriented tenants for its second floor, like the Rockin’ Jump trampoline park, which opened in 2017.
Voorhees said he expects the new owners to continue to search out new tenants for the mall. “New tenants is something the old owner also worked really hard at but due to timing reasons, they decided it was right to sell,” he said.
City spokesman Mark van de Kamp said city officials were glad the new owner chose to invest in Santa Maria.
“It’ll be beneficial if they are successful in attracting and signing more businesses and hosting more community events,” he said. “Our door is open to discussions about making improvements and attracting business and shoppers downtown.”
Van de Kamp said city officials have met with the new owners and informed them that the SMTC is a major shopping center in the region as well as a major component to the city’s Downtown Specific Plan. The Plan, which was last updated in 2015, is the city’s blueprint to revitalize and redevelop the downtown core.
Councilwoman Etta Waterfield said she was encouraged that the new owner and management wants to get connected to the Santa Maria community.
“They are planning Halloween events in the mall next month plus more holiday events for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Waterfield said. “Town Center has been part of Santa Maria since the early 1970s and plans are in the works to bring in thriving new businesses that are well known to the community.”
Jimmy Slusher, vice president at CBRE, highlighted the strengths of the SMTC.
“SMTC represents the only enclosed shopping experience or department store option within a 60-mile radius,” he said. “Santa Maria Town Center’s continued performance with year-over-year [net operating income] growth, increasing tenant sales and new tenant leasing interest has bucked today’s mall trends, representative of its downtown location and connection to the residents of the expanded Santa Maria trade area.”