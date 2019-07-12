Santa Maria is set to make more than 1,000 free monthly city bus passes available to qualifying Santa Maria students to help them get to youth and teen programs around the city.
Starting Monday, the “Youth Adventure Pass” program will provide passes that can be used to board any Santa Maria Area Transit bus.
A regular student monthly SMAT bus pass is $31.
The program is part of the Recreation and Parks Department and Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety.
Separately, 50 youth bus passes were previously purchased by the Recreation and Parks Department.
Application forms may be completed and submitted at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St.
Those eligible to obtain a “Youth Adventure Pass” must get a parental signature and be:
- Students 18 years of age and under;
- Enrolled in a Santa Maria area high school or junior high school, with a valid school ID; and,
- Able to identify a transportation need.
The program will run until no more of the 1,129 passes are available; the special passes expire June 30, 2020.
Funding for the project was made possible by the Transit Division’s application for $35,000 from the California Low Carbon Transit Operation Program.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.