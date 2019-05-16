The city of Santa Maria will hold two public workshops at Shepard Hall in the Santa Maria Public Library to promote the 2020 census.
The public workshops, slated to be held from noon to 1 p.m. on May 29 and June 5, are meant to ensure the 2020 census includes a complete count of every city resident. Spanish translation will be provided.
Much of the difficulty in achieving an accurate census count lies with those persons who are hard to count, which includes people who are unaware of the census or refuse to be counted.
The public workshops are intended to help address the issue of hard-to-count residents. During the workshops, city officials will answer questions, remove the mystery about the census and ask those individuals present to go back to their communities and spread the important message of being counted.
The count directly helps determine how much state and federal funding comes to the city, the county, schools and to nonprofit organizations, a city spokesman said.
If Santa Maria is undercounted, then the community will not receive its fair share of funding for public services such as job training, emergency services, roads, bridges, schools, hospitals and redistricting of elective districts, the spokesman said.
Those interested in becoming involved should contact city spokesman Mark van de Kamp at mvandekamp@cityofsantamaria.org or at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.