To inform community members about the current state of affairs regarding illegal and legal fireworks and to seek public input, the city of Santa Maria has scheduled two community meetings this month and next month.
The two meetings will be held on:
Tuesday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m., Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Drive;
Thursday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m., Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Avenue.
Those with questions are asked to contact the City Manager’s Office at 805-925-0951, ext. 2399.