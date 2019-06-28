Members of the House of Equality and Hope's event planning committee meet Thursday to discuss the Santa Maria LGBTQ Pride Celebration and Resource Fair coming to the Town Center West parking lot Saturday.
The event aims to celebrate inclusivity and commemorate the legacy of activism that followed the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York, which are widely considered the start of the gay rights movement in the United States.
This year’s event — which will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — will feature booths from around 50 organizations and businesses, food vendors and activities for kids, said Jessie Funes, a member of House of Pride and Equality, or HOPE, which has organized all three of Santa Maria’s LGBTQ pride events.
Planned Parenthood, Tranz Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness, Food and Water Watch and Community Health Centers, which will bring its mobile clinic, are among the organizations that will participate in Saturday’s event.
“It’s just a wonderful day to spend with the community and be free,” Funes said. “You can express yourself however you want and know that you’re not going to be judged.”
The point of pride events is to spur social change by just being visible and making oneself heard, Funes said.
There’s been tangible change in Santa Maria in the few years since the city first hosted a pride event. Earlier this month, the Santa Maria City Council issued a proclamation declaring June 2019 to be “LGBTQ Pride Month” for the first time.
LGBTQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual and queer.
Organizers hope Saturday’s event will provide a place for people who have struggled because of their LGBT identity can feel like they belong.
“For a lot of LGBT people, if they get kicked out of their home or if they get kicked out of their religion or church, it’s hard to feel like you’re a part of a community,” Funes said. “We want to love people who feel that someone’s not loving them. It’s important to have those safe spaces.”
Hope, love and equality was the message at the first Santa Maria Pride Celebration and Resource Fair on Saturday in the Town Center West parking lot.
The crowded five-hour event was full of activities such as salsa classes, games, face painting, live music, cabaret and even a drag show. And the fun didn't stop there. An after-party was planned at Rooney's Irish Pub in Old Orcutt.
"Considering how large Santa Maria is, with over 100,000 residents, we know there's a large LGBTQ population here, and we definitely needed a pride celebration," said Jessie Funes, of House of Pride and Equality (HOPE), a festival sponsor along with Central Coast Future Leaders. In addition, local organizations and businesses showcased their resources.
Frank Cowan Contributor
Volunteers raise their fists as they are acknowledged at the start of Santa Maria's first Pride Celebration and Resource Fair at Town Center West Saturday.
Frank Cowan Contributor
Volunteer Adrian Ocampo, of Lompoc, finishes tying balloons at the entrance to Santa Maria's first Pride Celebration and Resource Fair at Town Center West Saturday.
Frank Cowan Contributor
Dancers from Righetti High School's Marimba Band and Ballet Folklorico perform at Santa Maria's first Pride Celebration and Resource Fair at Town Center West Saturday.
Frank Cowan Contributor
Karin Hendricks, of Santa Maria fills out a raffle ticket in hopes of winning a gift basket during Santa Maria's first Pride Celebration and Resource Fair at Town Center West Saturday.
Frank Cowan Contributor
Ryker Keeling, of Lompoc wears the transgender flag while walking among booths at Santa Maria's first Pride Celebration and Resource Fair at Town Center West Saturday.
Frank Cowan Contributor
Sarah Mushegan, left, and Aaron Hill-Newry, both of Santa Maria, dance to music during Santa Maria's first Pride Celebration and Resource Fair at Town Center West Saturday.
Frank Cowan Contributor
Jessie McDonald Funes, President, House of Pride and Equality, is surrounded by volunteers as she welcomes attendees to Santa Maria's first Pride Celebration and Resource Fair at Town Center West Saturday.
Frank Cowan Contributor
Annabelle Bourdons, left, and Sarah Susenbach, from the Allan Hancock College group Queers and Allies, watch entertainment at Santa Maria's first Pride Celebration and Resource Fair at Town Center West Saturday.
Frank Cowan Contributor
Drag performer and actor Aurora Gorgeous, who performed at Santa Maria's first Pride Celebration and Resource Fair at Town Center West Saturday, talks to friends before the performance.
Frank Cowan Contributor
PCPA actor and singer Blake Brandy sings a song from a musical during Santa Maria's first Pride Celebration and Resource Fair at Town Center West Saturday.
Frank Cowan Contributor
PCPA actors and singers Blake Brandy, left, and Aurora Gorgeous sing a song from a musical during Santa Maria's first Pride Celebration and Resource Fair at Town Center West Saturday.
Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @razisyed
