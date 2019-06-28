{{featured_button_text}}
062719-lgbtq-preview

Members of the House of Equality and Hope's event planning committee meet Thursday to discuss the Santa Maria LGBTQ Pride Celebration and Resource Fair coming to the Town Center West parking lot Saturday. 

 Razi Syed, Staff

Members of the LGBTQ community and allies will gather at Town Center West on Saturday for Santa Maria’s third annual Pride Celebration and Resource Fair.

The event aims to celebrate inclusivity and commemorate the legacy of activism that followed the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York, which are widely considered the start of the gay rights movement in the United States.  

This year’s event — which will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — will feature booths from around 50 organizations and businesses, food vendors and activities for kids, said Jessie Funes, a member of House of Pride and Equality, or HOPE, which has organized all three of Santa Maria’s LGBTQ pride events. 

Planned Parenthood, Tranz Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness, Food and Water Watch and Community Health Centers, which will bring its mobile clinic, are among the organizations that will participate in Saturday’s event.  

“It’s just a wonderful day to spend with the community and be free,” Funes said. “You can express yourself however you want and know that you’re not going to be judged.”

The point of pride events is to spur social change by just being visible and making oneself heard, Funes said. 

There’s been tangible change in Santa Maria in the few years since the city first hosted a pride event. Earlier this month, the Santa Maria City Council issued a proclamation declaring June 2019 to be “LGBTQ Pride Month” for the first time. 

LGBTQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual and queer.

Organizers hope Saturday’s event will provide a place for people who have struggled because of their LGBT identity can feel like they belong.

“For a lot of LGBT people, if they get kicked out of their home or if they get kicked out of their religion or church, it’s hard to feel like you’re a part of a community,” Funes said. “We want to love people who feel that someone’s not loving them. It’s important to have those safe spaces.” 

Following the event, an afterparty and fundraiser will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Presqu'ile Winery in Orcutt.

Tickets to the afterparty can be purchased at the pride celebration, at the door or online at www.santamariapride.com

GALLERY: Crowds pack first Santa Maria Pride Celebration and Resource Fair

Hope, love and equality was the message at the first Santa Maria Pride Celebration and Resource Fair on Saturday in the Town Center West parking lot.

The crowded five-hour event was full of activities such as salsa classes, games, face painting, live music, cabaret and even a drag show. And the fun didn't stop there. An after-party was planned at Rooney's Irish Pub in Old Orcutt. 

"Considering how large Santa Maria is, with over 100,000 residents, we know there's a large LGBTQ population here, and we definitely needed a pride celebration," said Jessie Funes, of House of Pride and Equality (HOPE), a festival sponsor along with Central Coast Future Leaders. In addition, local organizations and businesses showcased their resources.

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

Razi Syed covers city government for the Santa Maria Times. He is a graduate of Fresno State University and New York University.