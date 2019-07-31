The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will host the 15th Celebration of Life Luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Veterans Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St.
The luncheon, held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., honors any member of the community who is at least 90 years old or who will turn 90 on or before Dec. 31, 2019.
Santa Maria began the annual Celebration of Life Luncheon in 2004 during the city’s Centennial Celebration.
The event has continued with sponsorship from several community groups including Santa Maria Terrace, Dignity Health, Alzheimer’s Association, Fountain Square of Lompoc and the People for Leisure and Youth, Inc.
This year, Patsy Cline impersonator Karen Sweeney will be performing at the event.
Each honoree is entitled to bring one guest or caregiver to the luncheon at no charge. One additional guest ticket per honoree is available for $15.
Preregistration is required by Aug. 9. Those interested should call 805-925-0951, ext. 2207, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to reserve a spot.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.