Local teenagers are invited to enjoy music and free food on Friday at an “End-of-Summer Pool Bash” hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety.
The event will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St. It is open to students from seventh to 12th grade.
The pool party will feature a live DJ and free catering from Vaqueras Taco Truck. Admission is free, and lifeguards will be on duty.
The Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety seeks to reduce youth violence via safe and healthy opportunities for youth.
Questions regarding the Mayor’s Task Force’s activities, including the end-of-summer teen pool party, may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.