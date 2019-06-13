The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will host a “Free Day of Family Play” with free lunch and organized games Monday at Grogan Park, 1155 W. Rancho Verde.
Scheduled to run from 11 am. to 3 p.m., the event is open to families of all ages.
There will be free games and activities, such as cornhole, tug of war, dodgeball, parachute games, a bounce house and informational booths for families. The radio station 95.7 The Beat will provide music sponsored by the No Kid Hungry Campaign.
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will provide free lunches, while supplies last, to youth ages 1 to 18 years.
Those with questions are asked to contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.