Youth soccer teams in the community are invited to participate in the first Cinco de Mayo 7-on-7 Soccer Tournament at 8:30 a.m. May 4 at the Crossroads Basin Soccer Field, 2000 College Drive, in Santa Maria.
Registration for the inaugural tourney, sponsored by People for Leisure And Youth (PLAY) Inc. and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, is $250 per team, which includes referees.
Boys and girls teams with birth years 2003 through 2011 of all skill levels are welcome.
Awards will be given for first and second place.
A completed team roster form is required at registration, which continues through April 25.
To register, visit the Recreation and Parks Department’s administrative office, at 615 S. McClelland St.
For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.