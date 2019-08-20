The city of Santa Maria will hold a community meeting to address issues in northeast neighborhoods on Monday at the Christian Family Church of God, 324 N. Suey Road.
The intent of the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., is for city staff to hear from residents in the northeast section of the city about the issues and concerns they have in their neighborhoods.
Mayor Alice Patino and city staff will briefly talk about enhancements to municipal services and then open the meeting to questions.
For purposes of this meeting, the northeast neighborhood is defined as Broadway on the west, Fesler Street to the south and the riverbed to the northeast.
Those with questions are asked to contact Public Information Officer Mark van de Kamp at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.